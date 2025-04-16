DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.64. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 763,188 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of DarioHealth worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
