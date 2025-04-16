DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $1.8021 dividend. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
