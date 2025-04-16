De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Up 17.5% – Still a Buy?

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 131.57 ($1.74). 51,964,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,925% from the average session volume of 1,290,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £248.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.39.

