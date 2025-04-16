Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 17,579,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 28,590,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

