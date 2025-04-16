DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

DFI Retail Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

