Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 13th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded shares in companies that operate in the digital media sector, including those involved in online content creation, social media platforms, streaming services, and digital advertising. These stocks often attract investors looking for growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving media landscape, though they can be subject to volatility due to technological changes and shifting consumer behaviors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. 40,432,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $352.47. 3,940,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day moving average of $455.70. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. 1,663,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28.

