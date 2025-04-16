DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$890.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.8 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.460 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NYSE DOCN opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Insider Activity

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,139,034.48. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

