Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 560.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

