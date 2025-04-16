Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.66, but opened at $28.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 2,008,352 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.