Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.66, but opened at $28.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 2,008,352 shares traded.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
