Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NAIL opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.