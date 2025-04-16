Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.11. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,808,102 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

