Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.11. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,808,102 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.