Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.11. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,808,102 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.