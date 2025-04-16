Dodge & Cox Has $277,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.

View Our Latest Report on USB

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.