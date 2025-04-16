Dodge & Cox Invests $3.17 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

