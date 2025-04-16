Dodge & Cox Invests $906,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,088,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

