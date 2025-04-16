Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after buying an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,759,000 after buying an additional 545,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

