Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $19.15. 51,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 163,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogness (International) stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

