Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Announces Earnings Results

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dominari had a negative net margin of 180.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

Dominari Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DOMH stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Dominari has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Dominari Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

