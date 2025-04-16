Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Up 182.6% in March

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

