Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 9,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,173,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,660.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 68,172 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

