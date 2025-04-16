DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 391,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 325,759 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRD. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 891,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,705 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2,264.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,383 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

