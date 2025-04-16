Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 981,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,902 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $29,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 944,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,528 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 93,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $66,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,206.87. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,493,054.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,018,646.02. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,764 shares of company stock worth $2,819,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

