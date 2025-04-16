EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 64,383 LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of LandBridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 233,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 target price on LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

LandBridge Price Performance

LB stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. LandBridge Co LLC has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

LandBridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.