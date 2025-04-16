EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 65,127 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,383,000 after purchasing an additional 392,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 831,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 277,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.