EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 228,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Magnite by 85.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,580. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,643.20. This represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Magnite Stock Up 4.8 %

MGNI opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

