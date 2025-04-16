EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,329.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $11,462,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rubrik by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 272,482 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RBRK shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,811.80. This trade represents a 14.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,406 shares of company stock worth $33,211,682 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

