EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 229,862 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 229,862 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. Rocket Lab USA makes up 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after purchasing an additional 668,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,084,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after buying an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,919,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $60,994,000 after buying an additional 697,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab USA

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at $25,806,128.22. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.