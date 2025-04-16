Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

