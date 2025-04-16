ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. ECD Automotive Design has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

