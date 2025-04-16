ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
ECD Automotive Design Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ECDA opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. ECD Automotive Design has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
ECD Automotive Design Company Profile
