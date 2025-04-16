Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 336.9% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Edap Tms Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of EDAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 146,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.12. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
