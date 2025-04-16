Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 29.4% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 29.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 23,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

