Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.82. 451,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,086,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

