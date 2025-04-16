Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Head to Head Review

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Nano Nuclear Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.15 billion 2.56 $686.94 million $0.98 6.89 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.41) -54.02

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 39.47% 27.48% 6.89% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Engie Brasil Energia and Nano Nuclear Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.85%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

