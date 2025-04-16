EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,050 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $36,436,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,682,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after buying an additional 1,482,164 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,349,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,189,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

