Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.39. Enovix shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 767,083 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Enovix by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.