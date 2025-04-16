Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.10, but opened at $68.74. Entegris shares last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 206,192 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Entegris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 80.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,577,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.