EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $89,018,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

