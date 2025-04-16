Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PDS FY2025 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

PDS opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.53. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $79.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

