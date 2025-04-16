Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 389836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Europa Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.74.
About Europa Metals
Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.
Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.
