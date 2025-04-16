Everest Management Corp. Takes $2.44 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

