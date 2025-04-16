Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 398 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Chemed by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Chemed by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chemed by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $588.27 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $623.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

