Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,801,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 281,084 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

