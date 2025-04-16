Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,360 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

