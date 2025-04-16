Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 900.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 964.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $15,038,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.72.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

