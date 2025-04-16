Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $832.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $821.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.