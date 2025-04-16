Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,223,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

