Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everyman Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

Everyman Media Group Price Performance

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52. The firm has a market cap of £35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.18. Everyman Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Tuesday.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

