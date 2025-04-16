Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 735,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

