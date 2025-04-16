eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,190,526. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $259,250.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $251,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $255,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.

eXp World Stock Down 0.8 %

EXPI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 2.44.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16,347.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

