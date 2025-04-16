Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.3 days.
Experian Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. Experian has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $52.29.
Experian Company Profile
