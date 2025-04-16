F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Zacks reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%.
F.N.B. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
